Community consultation: Discussion to raise coal mine concerns

FLASHBACK: Susan Benedik, Noel Bartley, Vicky Perrin, Penny Taylor and Sue Berry of Lock the Gate Alliance take action in Bundaberg in

BUNDABERG residents are invited to attend a community consultation that will discuss how a coal mine would impact the region.

Splitters Farm is hosting the meeting today where strategies will be discussed on how to protect agricultural land, underground water quality and the tourism sector.

Lock the Gate Alliance Wide Bay spokeswoman Vicki Perrin said companies should not be allowed to apply for mining licences over such fertile agricultural land.

“Our best farmland should be clearly off limits to mining from the outset – it shouldn’t be up to communities to have to stop projects in a completely inappropriate location like this,” Ms Perrin said.

“In Queensland, we’ve already lost too much valuable agricultural land to coal and gas mining (and) that’s why the people of Bundaberg are not standing by, but are determined to stop this application at the earliest possible stage.

“The message which the Bundaberg community has sent is that they do not want a mine or a mining licence here.

Mines Minister, Anthony Lynham told the NewsMail this week that a mineral development licence did not allow any activity that could affect farming or the local aquifers.

“The current application, if granted allows studies, surveys and other exploration activities – not mining,” he said.

“In fact, I am concerned that highly inaccurate claims are being made that may cause unnecessary concern.”

Today’s meeting will be at Splitters Farm at 205 Blairs Rd, Sharon, at midday.

