Community concern gets a second opinion for fig tree

LEAF IT ALONE: Quay St resident Angela Lathouras doesn't want to see a fig tree in Alexandra Park needlessly removed. Mike Knott BUN200318TREE1

AFTER community concern Bundaberg Regional Council will seek a second opinion about the removal of a significant fig tree in a popular Bundaberg park.

The tree of concern is a large fig tree found in the centre of the playground area at Alexandra Park along the Burnett River.

Quay Street resident Angela Lathouras raised the concerns after receiving a letter from the council about the removal.

Ms Lathouras said she had fond memories growing up around the trees in the Alexandra Park and it would be a crying shame for them to go without a proper need.

"I learnt to ride my bike in this park, around these tree," she said.

"They have a significant history for the town."

She wants to make sure all investigations into the trees health are carried out before it was deemed "diseased" and "doomed".

Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Bill Trevor spoke with the NewsMail about reviewing the decision.

"It's not something we are taking lightly, there is no pleasure in cutting down the tree," Cr Trevor said.

"But, if we have a couple of dead kids it will be a far bigger story then a removal of a tree.

"We need to put this to bed, I want a head-to-toe written report on the tree."

Cr Trevor said he would like to see a core sample done and wanted to know if there was a chance of rehabilitating the tree.

"If the tree can be rehabilitated then I will look at whether I need to remove the playground equipment out from underneath it and put it in a new area with a sail over the top of it," he said.

"Nothing will happen in the short term, but, if it can't be rehabilitated it will need to be cut down."

Cr Trevor said public safety would co me first regarding the decision.