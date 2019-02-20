COMMUNITY CONCERN: Next step for Bargara's cultural centre

Pam Soper is a firm advocate for Bargara, including its community centre.

Pam Soper is a firm advocate for Bargara, including its community centre. Craig Warhurst

PEOPLE have the power if they join together.

This is the statement from Bargara resident Pam Soper who wants the community to step in and determine what will happen to the council's Bargara Customer Service Centre and Cultural and Community Centre.

The building was previously the Burnett Hire Council building and is located at the corner of Hughes Rd and Watsons Rd and is included in the community facilities zone.

Before amalgamation, the building housed the Burnett Shire Council Offices and Community Centre.

In today's Bundaberg Regional Council briefing meeting, Ms Soper interjected the meeting three times in order to make her feelings clear.

A strategic project and economic spokeswoman said it was recommended the future use of the buildings was to give authorisation the Chief Executive Officer to invite public expression of interest for the sale or lease of the buildings.

Then if determined necessary, following further consultation, tenders for either or both buildings would happen.

During the meeting Ms Soper called out a number of times interrupting the speaker.

"That is absolutely disgraceful," Ms Soper said.

Bargara Cultural Centre PAUL BEUTEL

Mayor Jack Dempsey clarified saying it was still looking at options for what would best suit the building and it would then be brought back to council.

"No decision has been made," Cr Dempsey confirmed.

Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes said during the public consultation it was expressed by the community that it did not want the properties to go out of community control.

Asking why it would now be going to expression of sale or tender while it was open for public consultation.

Cr Barnes said the motion was the council pre-empting or giving the impression of an outcome.

Cr Dempsey sat shaking his head before stating "we are not doing that".

Acting CEO Amanda Pafumi said the officer's recommendation was to explore all options.

Cr Barnes said he would hope the council would listen to the concerns of the community before making a decision.

Cr Dempsey said this particular item was dealing with legacy issues since amalgamation.

"It's about getting the best outcome for the community," he said.

"We are looking at all options before making a decision, but to do that we have to give authorisation to the CEO to look at all options - so we can get the best outcome for the community and the rate payers."

Ms Soper interjected again.

"Mr Mayor why have you not met with the community?" she questioned.

"It's a community interest and you're putting it up for sale.

"It's outrageous."

As the meeting heated up, Councillor Helen Blackburn called for a "point of order" and Ms Pafumi said the meeting could not take interjections from members of the public.

Cr Barnes said for 10 years the Bargara community had fought to have a hall along the coast.

Ms Pafumi said she took in Cr Barnes' concerns, but the briefing meeting was not open for debate.

Cr Blackburn asked the spokeswoman if she would be able to provide the councillors with information about the community's use of the hall before next week's meeting.

The officer said she would provide the additional information.

Cr Barnes asked for information to be provided on other community centres and halls that had been closed for financial benefits also.

After the meeting, Ms Soper spoke with the NewsMail saying she hoped the asset was not lost from the community's hands.

"I hope community groups can come together and vocalise their concerns before we lose the building," she said.

The council has held a number of community consultation which were attended by 10 to 40 community members each time.