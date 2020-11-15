Community comes together for NAIDOC celebrations

Nikki Tiger and Bill Moorhead at the TCAC Family NAIDOC event.

MEMBERS of Bundaberg’s Indigenous and non-Indigenous community gathered at Bargara Headland yesterday celebrating the last day of NAIDOC week.

The TCAC Family NAIDOC event gave people young and old the chance to learn about Indigenous culture through cultural workshops and bush tucker tastings.

Manager organiser at TCAC Nikki Tiger said this year they took a more cultural approach to this year’s event.

“We thought we’d bring back the culture, we’ve got different activities such as face painting, headband weaving,” she said.

“Coming together with our Indigenous and non-Indigenous community is just fantastic.”

Ms Tiger said the event allowed them to show we could all come together within one community.

“Coming together on a special day, celebrating with our Indigenous services and non-indigenous services it just looks like we’re having a community party,” she said.

“But we’re all celebrating as one.

“I’ve heard some great things and it’s been an honour, we’ve had the community come and say thank you.

“They appreciated the activities of learning about the history of different artefacts and sea turtles, it’s been lovely for the community to come today.”

Ms Tiger said to her, NAIDOC meant “we all as one”.

“We are together, we share our culture with all and today just shows it,” she said.

Bargara Headlands developer Bill Moorhead said it was “sensational” to have the NAIDOC celebrations held at the estate.

“We believe in community, environment and connection and this ticks all those boxes,” he said.

“We know this area, Kalina Creek, has been very important to Taribelang-Bunda people for 40,000 years … to have them here to celebrate the end of NAIDOC week is fantastic.”

Ms Tiger thanked the community, businesses and organisations for their support.

