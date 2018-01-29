Menu
Community clean Basin

ROCK PROBLEM: Bargara locals join forces to clean the Basin.
Mikayla Haupt
by

RAKES at the ready, the Bargara community decided to take the issue of the rocky Basin into their own hands this weekend.

Sick of two government levels passing the buck on beach responsibly, twenty locals rolled up their sleeves to get the job done themselves.

The Bargara residents cleaned up the rocks along the Basin shore and moved them further up the beach.

Leading the charge on the Basin mitigation, Michael Owens while the morning went reasonably well, but still wants local representatives to give constituents an answer.

