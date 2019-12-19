Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Tanya and sons Luke and Damon Broughton enjoying the new cubby house.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Tanya and sons Luke and Damon Broughton enjoying the new cubby house.
News

WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
19th Dec 2019 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALIGNING with the Christmas spirit of giving and the Queensland Police Service's legacy of looking after the families of one of their own, Damon and Luke Broughton received an early Christmas present delivered yesterday morning.

Bundaberg Police, Tom Quinn Community Centre, Murrell's Crane and Truck Hire, Bunnings and McHugh Steel came together to give the boys a cubby house for Christmas, after their father, a police officer, died.

Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton, or Wazza, sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

 

Held in high regard by his peers in the police service, friends and family, Sgt Broughton was described as "competent, courageous, tenacious and brave; dedicated yet understanding and compassionate to those who needed his help".

 

 

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Murrell's Crane and Truck Hire doing the heavy lifting.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Murrell's Crane and Truck Hire doing the heavy lifting.

Sergeant Brett Gillard said each year they tried to do something for the Broughtons.

Last year they held a working bee at their property.

Tanya Broughton said it was absolutely amazing to have so many people come together for her family.

The cubby house was kept a surprise until yesterday morning when Ms Broughton wrote her boys a note that said to check out the back yard at 7.30am.

Their smiles stretched from ear to ear and she knew they were ecstatic to see their new cubby house.

 

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Damon and Luke Broughton.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Damon and Luke Broughton.

Eagerly watching while the crane brought it over the fence and then awaiting the steps and legs to be secured, Luke was inching forward with each screw being put in place.

Once the final touches, including two Christmas baubles were in place, the pair raced up the stairs to check out their new digs.

They were so excited that within 10 minutes they were asking if they could sleep in the cubby house.

Sgt Gillard said the concept came from Inspector Pat Swindells.

He said at first the project was a treehouse, but without any trees to secure it, a cubby was the next best thing.

 

 

Tanya, Luke and Damon Broughton in the cubby with Alan Manski, Phillip Murrell, Richard King and Bruce Fowkes.
Tanya, Luke and Damon Broughton in the cubby with Alan Manski, Phillip Murrell, Richard King and Bruce Fowkes.

Phillip Murrell said they were contacted by the Tom Quinn Centre about the project and were more than happy to help bring the cubby to its new home.

Tom Quinn Community Centre manager Richard Kind said it was a great project and everyone involved loved it.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One home lost: Crews counting cost of Gregory River blaze

        premium_icon One home lost: Crews counting cost of Gregory River blaze

        News ONE home has been lost since the Gregory River bushfire broke out on Monday as crews battled 50kmh winds, incredible heat and difficult terrain.

        Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        premium_icon Big read: Issues to take from council’s December meeting

        News There were about 20 people in the public gallery of Tuesday’s ordinary council...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.