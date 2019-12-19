WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Tanya and sons Luke and Damon Broughton enjoying the new cubby house.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Tanya and sons Luke and Damon Broughton enjoying the new cubby house.

ALIGNING with the Christmas spirit of giving and the Queensland Police Service's legacy of looking after the families of one of their own, Damon and Luke Broughton received an early Christmas present delivered yesterday morning.

Bundaberg Police, Tom Quinn Community Centre, Murrell's Crane and Truck Hire, Bunnings and McHugh Steel came together to give the boys a cubby house for Christmas, after their father, a police officer, died.

Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton, or Wazza, sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2017.

Community rallies for Broughton boys: Community rallies for Broughton boys this Christmas.

Held in high regard by his peers in the police service, friends and family, Sgt Broughton was described as "competent, courageous, tenacious and brave; dedicated yet understanding and compassionate to those who needed his help".

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Murrell's Crane and Truck Hire doing the heavy lifting.

Sergeant Brett Gillard said each year they tried to do something for the Broughtons.

Last year they held a working bee at their property.

Tanya Broughton said it was absolutely amazing to have so many people come together for her family.

The cubby house was kept a surprise until yesterday morning when Ms Broughton wrote her boys a note that said to check out the back yard at 7.30am.

Their smiles stretched from ear to ear and she knew they were ecstatic to see their new cubby house.

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Damon and Luke Broughton.

Eagerly watching while the crane brought it over the fence and then awaiting the steps and legs to be secured, Luke was inching forward with each screw being put in place.

Once the final touches, including two Christmas baubles were in place, the pair raced up the stairs to check out their new digs.

They were so excited that within 10 minutes they were asking if they could sleep in the cubby house.

Sgt Gillard said the concept came from Inspector Pat Swindells.

He said at first the project was a treehouse, but without any trees to secure it, a cubby was the next best thing.

Tanya, Luke and Damon Broughton in the cubby with Alan Manski, Phillip Murrell, Richard King and Bruce Fowkes.

Phillip Murrell said they were contacted by the Tom Quinn Centre about the project and were more than happy to help bring the cubby to its new home.

Tom Quinn Community Centre manager Richard Kind said it was a great project and everyone involved loved it.