Community asked to identify champions

THERE are people in our region who work tirelessly as community champions and others, who through their own dedication and creativity, achieve personal milestones.

The launch this week of the 2018 Australia Day Spirit Awards provides a timely reminder for the community to lodge a nomination to recognise our regional achievers in one of 11 award categories.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the process to nominate a volunteer or someone who has achieved a major milestone is quick and easy.

"The Australia Day Spirit Awards are our chance to say thank you to the people who have made a difference in our community, particularly over the past 12 months,” Cr Dempsey said.

"People who volunteer are not seeking awards or rewards. They choose to give of their time and talents to make our region function a little better or simply to help their favourite club or organisation achieve its aims.

"Likewise, we have countless people, young and older who excel in sporting events or creative arts. Their talent, hard work and dedication deserves recognition and the annual Australia Day Spirit Awards are the perfect avenue to progress that reward for effort.”

Australia Day Spirit Award categories:

. Citizen of the Year

. Senior Citizen of the Year

. Young Citizen of the Year

. Community Spirit Award

. Community Event of the Year Award

. Creative Spirit Award

. Junior Creative Spirit Award

Nominations forms are available from any council service centre or at bundaberg.qld.gov.au. Nominations close November 24.