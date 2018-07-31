Community advocate weighs in on the battle for Bargara

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council.

JEWEL BARGARA: New artists impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade have been released as part of the developer's response to further information requested by Bundaberg Regional Council. Contributed

THE woman who actively campaigned against the controversial Masters application slated for Kepnock, has weighed in on Bargara's controversial high-rise.

Kepnock Residents Action Group's Mary Walsh fought for years against the Masters store and the decision by Bundaberg councillors and the state government to go against the town planning scheme and approve Masters on land zoned residential A.

The Masters store was eventually called in and approved by former LNP Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney in September 2014, using his ministerial powers, before Masters hit financial trouble and collapsed, meaning the Bundaberg store never materialised.

Now Mrs Walsh has raised a number of key issues with the Bargara proposal and implored Bundaberg's sitting councillors to lead by example and not "trash” the town plan.

Among the key elements Mrs Walsh points to is that a maximum of five storeys is already the compromise position and that five storeys, not the preferred height of three storeys, is determined by the word "exemplary”, which is undefined. She also argues that Mon Repos' turtle population equals known existing jobs - not possible future jobs.

The nine-storey high-rise proposed for Bargara's esplanade has become a divisive topic since the application was lodged in February.

Earlier this month council's assessment team recommend the application for refusal at nine storeys, instead recommending it be lowered to six.

Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday declined to comment on the issues raised in the letter.

Mary Walsh's letter in full:

Follow town plan

THE "Jewel@9” has become the "Duel@9” with the developer saying "It's 9 or nothing”.

As the armoured divisions move behind closed doors to resolve the ultimatum and divvy up the Town Plan weapons, the community is being conditioned to accept compromise - now six - perhaps seven.

Some facts remain irrefutable:

Maximum five storeys already the compromise position.

That height, not the preferred height of three storeys, is determined by the word "exemplary", which is undefined.

The council gave in-principle support for the nine storeys long before this application hit the deck

The council publicly targeted "parts of Bargara” for multiple high-rise

The "rules” allow public submissions for dividing parcels of land - but not for a nine-storey building - in this case.

The turtles equal known existing jobs - not possible future jobs

The turtles can only be assessed under the Town Plan "nuisance" code

The Town Plan is not yet three years old in a 16-year horizon.

The Town Plan states "5 storeys and 20m” - not five storeys or 20m.

The Noosa and Byron Bay Councils have controlled the height of their foreshores. Their cities have prospered, because they led by example.

Our councillors need to lead by example, because this is a regional issue.

They should not trash the Town Plan and set legal precedents without community consultation.