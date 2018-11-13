Saving lives with wearable technology

HARNESSING the power of wearable technology has set a Brisbane-based company on a path to change lives.

Commsync is the brainchild of social worker and entrepreneur Chris Boyle, whose wearable watch-like tech device are being used by those at risk of domestic violence, as well as being commercially adapted for aged-care and work situations.

After years of first-hand experience Mr Boyle created the product, which can be pre-programmed to discreetly contact a family member or friend when activated at the touch of a button or via voice command.

The device also allows the person contacted to be able to hear any interaction which may be occurring.

Commsync was recently awarded $30,000 under the Optus Future Makers program, which Mr Boyle said the company would use to accelerate the growth of the business.

"Technology is an everyday part of our lives ... everyone has a mobile phone, everyone is connected," Mr Boyle said.

"Things happen very quickly, a situation can go from 0 to 100 very fast - police receive a call every two minutes regarding domestic violence across Australia."

So far, more than 100 women with children in high-risk domestic violence situations were wearing the Commsync device each day.

With two separate arms of the business, Mr Boyle said the company was committed to getting the devices to those who need them most, while also building the commercial side of Commsync.

"Those most at risk are the least likely to be able to afford a device, so within our business model we make sure that those people never pay," he said.

"The other arm, the commercial arm, is tailoring the same solution to other industries where staff safety may be an issue, such as a lone social worker, or within the growing aged-care and health sector."