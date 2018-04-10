Fearnley delivers interview of the Games

Kurt Fearnley after he came second in the T54 1500m final on Tuesday night.

EVERYTHING we have loved about Kurt Fearnley for more than a decade was on full display at Metricon Stadium on Tuesday night.

Competing in his final para track race, the T54 1500m final, the Aussie great showed all the fighting qualities that have made him an Australian champion and his post-race interview that demonstrated what a statesman Fearnley is.

Fearnley's silver followed Australia's Madison de Rozario win in the women's T54 1500m, a fully-franked Commonwealth Games dividend after illness had foiled her first attempt when she won the women's T54 1500m final.

De Rozario blitzed the field on Tuesday night, surging on the final straight to a time of three minutes 34.06 seconds.

Compatriot Angie Ballard claimed silver in 3:36.85 while bronze went to Canada's Diane Roy (3:36.97).

In the men's race, Fearnley was viewed as an outside chance for a medal but once the starter's gun went off, he never looked like missing the placings.

Clearly spent coming up the home straight, he reached deep into his trick bag one last time, pulling out all the stops to push eventual champion Alexandre Dupont to the brink.

While he missed gold by just .17 seconds, the performance only further confirmed his status as a champion.

"(It was) bloody tough," he said after the race.

"I just wanted to make sure I was up there and able to cover whatever happened. I willed everything I had in that last 80. It was just not quite enough."

Fearnley will continue to race in marathon events but as of now, is finished with track racing.

He retires a three-time Paralympic gold medal winner and four-time World Champion.

As usual though, Fearnley was more interested in deflecting the attention onto others.

He heaped praise on the Commonwealth Games crowd for being so welcoming to para athletes and hoped the joint Games led to a greater understanding of disabilities.

"The fans have been fantastic," he said.

Kurt Fearnley of Australia (centre) during the Men's T54 1500m final.

"The way they have embraced all the para-events, the way they have been - I have been put in this amazing position of privilege that I am grateful for. There are a lot of people with disabilities that haven't been given the opportunities I have.

"We are doing it as a team. (The) Australian team (at the) Commonwealth Games. We are getting people from all experiences of life and celebrating it.

"I hope that tomorrow maybe we can go back to work and speak to your co-workers about getting more people with disabilities in there.

"This right here is a success. Let's remind ourselves of that and what the real purpose is."

Madison de Rozario with her gold medal.

Australian also won three bronze medals in able-bodied athletics last night and a silver, with Victorian 110m hurdler Nick Hough and Brisbane decathlete Cedric Dubler finishing third in their events. While in the women's hammer throw Alexandra Hulley and Lara Neilsen won gold and silver respectively.

In a session conducted in frequent heavy rain, Hough summoned a personal-best 13.38 sec behind Jamaican 110m hurdles winner Ronald Levy (13.19).

Nick Hough celebrates his bronze medal

"I clobbered two hurdles harder than I've ever clobbered hurdles, but they weren't going to stop me,'' said Hough, who placed fourth in the Glasgow final.

Dubler grabbed a tenacious bronze medal in the decathlon after having his injured right elbow bandaged up for his first javelin throw in seven weeks.

The Australian kept to his plan to throw once only, for 54.63m, only 1.74m off his personal best, to take a 194-point lead over fourth placed Kurt Felix, of Grenada.

In an event won by Felix's stepbrother, Lindon Victor (8303 points), Dubler negotiated the concluding event, the merciless 1500m, to finish with 7983. Canada's Pierce LePage was second with 8191.

Cedric Dubler in action in the pole vault.

Dubler, 23 had vomited by the side of the track after the 400m on Monday night which wrapped up day one in the decathlon.

Canada's Rio Olympics bronze medallist Damian Warner had led by 223 points after seven events, but quit the competition after he sensationally failed to make a pole vault clearance.

In the hammer throw, Hulley, a 20-year-old student from Sydney thrived in her senior debut, throwing 68.20m for second with teammate Nielsen grabbing the bronze medal in 65.03m.

Alexandra Hulley won a silver medal in the hammer throw.

In the 400m semi-finals Anneliese Rubie produced a career best to become the first Australian woman in 12 years to make a Commonwealth Games final.

As rain swept Cararra Stadium, the 25-year-old dug deep late in her semi-final to finish third in a personal best time of 51.51sec.

Jamaica's defending champion Stephenie McPherson ensured the semi-final was the quickest of the night by setting a cracking pace in the first half which fell into the hands of the Australian.

In the men's 400m final Steve Solomon was unable to have an impact, finishing seventh (45.64sec) behind Botswana's Isaac Makwala who claimed gold in 44.35sec from his countryman Baboloki Thebe (45.09sec).