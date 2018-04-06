Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Titmus reacts to daughter's race
Steve Titmus reacts to daughter's race
Commonwealth Games

LIVE BLOG: Games record? Hold my drink

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2018 12:29 PM

EMILY Seebohm streaked away from the field to win her heat of the 100m backstroke in a Commonwealth Games record time.

Seebohmâ€™s record though lasted merely minutes as world record holder Kylie Masse had a statement of her own to make in the heat that followed.

Thereâ€™s plenty of unmissable action coming up on day 2 with beach volleyballers Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho Del Solar stepping out to compete at Coolangatta while the Boomers get their campaign underway against Canada in Cairns.

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION LIVE: 

commonwealth games editors picks live blog
Prince's Bundy visit: $10M boost for our turtles and reef

Prince's Bundy visit: $10M boost for our turtles and reef

Breaking $10M BOOST to create island climate refuges for Great Barrier Reef turtles, seabirds and other residents

Relay For Life 18-hour non-stop event launches tonight

Relay For Life 18-hour non-stop event launches tonight

News Relay For Life 18-hour non-stop event launches tonight

What skinny people snack on

What skinny people snack on

Food & Entertainment You know the people who never gain weight without even trying?

Last days to get collector Borobin pins

Last days to get collector Borobin pins

News Pins are available for just $2 with your local paper

Local Partners