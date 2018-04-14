Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Gymnast’s hilarious ‘rainbow bum’ move

by Levi Hansen
14th Apr 2018 8:52 AM

WHO knows how long gymnast Katherine Uchida had to train to pull this one out?

Ms Uchida appears to be gracefully relieving herself of the rainbow coloured Commonwealth Games logo after some awkward editing by Channel 7.

Canadian gymnast Katherine Uchida is all smiles in her routine.
Canadian gymnast Katherine Uchida is all smiles in her routine.

Channel 7's faux pas was spotted by Gold Coast Bulletin columnist Ann Wason Moore while she was watching games coverage with her family about 4pm.

Until something odd happens...
Until something odd happens...

She posted it to Facebook with the caption "My favourite gymnastics move ... shooting rainbows out of your butt #ohcanada #gc2018".

Ms Uchida's performance in the Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics, however, landed her a silver medal.

Impressive... is this part of the routine?
Impressive... is this part of the routine?

It begs the question, what did the gold medallist do?

The Commonwealth Games logo emerges in full rainbow bloom.
The Commonwealth Games logo emerges in full rainbow bloom.
Oh no... it’s not stopping!
Oh no... it’s not stopping!
channel editing editors picks fail rainbow bum

Top Stories

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    News BUNDABERG Regional Council has moved to clarify a national report that it knew about elevated levels of chemicals in water since September last year.

    • 14th Apr 2018 10:16 AM
    Controversial Bargara high-rise could be a growth catalyst

    Controversial Bargara high-rise could be a growth catalyst

    Council News Controversial development in the middle of assessment stages.

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    Critical Alert Firefighting foam found in Bundaberg waterway

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    Breaking No suspicious circumstances identified, say police

    Local Partners