Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Steve Gurney from Blackriver with his VY SS Commodore ute. Picture: Evan Morgan
Offbeat

Commodore fans express shock at axing

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Dec 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLDEN Commodore fans and owners have expressed their shock at the axing of the Australian favourite.

Holden broke the news yesterday that it will no longer manufacture the Commodore due to declining sales, and many commentators have said it marks the end of an era not only for car enthusiasts, but also an Australian way of life.

"It's just quintessentially Aussie," said Commodore owner Steve Gurney, who has a 2003 VY SS Commodore ute dedicated to drifting.

"It's sad to see it go, but that's the way it goes I guess - things change."

Townsville motorsport driver Garth Edwards, who has raced a Commodore ute at the Townsville 400, said the model would be irreplaceable.

"It's hard to see something that became so iconic come to an end," he said.

"A lot of kids grew up knowing what a Commodore is and many of us had one as their first car.

"They're built really tough; it's a shame they've stopped manufacturing."

More Stories

cars holden holden commodore manufacturing motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

        premium_icon 'Plain stupidity': Illegal fireworks cause havoc overnight

        News BUNDABERG fire crews have slammed the actions of people who set off illegal fireworks, causing a bushfire overnight.

        Man fined after claiming Jehovah told him to send selfie

        premium_icon Man fined after claiming Jehovah told him to send selfie

        News Court hears man contravened protection order

        Minister in line of fire as Pennington saga costs mount

        premium_icon Minister in line of fire as Pennington saga costs mount

        News THE drawn-out Adrian Pennington saga has fast become a “farce” with the Health...

        Bundaberg's opportunities following Queensland's Olympic bid

        premium_icon Bundaberg's opportunities following Queensland's Olympic bid

        News The Olympic Games are one step closer to coming to Queensland.