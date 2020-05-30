Menu
Carl Beu, Paul Maloney and Jamie Harp.
Commitment to quality clear for Carl and his team

Angela Norval
30th May 2020 2:00 PM
NO JOB is too big or small for Carl Beu and his team as they continue to showcase exceptional high standards in their work throughout the Bundaberg region and through to Gin Gin, Hervey Bay and Maryborough as well.

It is easy to see why Carl has been in business for 10 years, employing five tradesmen and an apprentice as part of Carl Beu Painting Service.

Carl said when it came to painting, there was a real difference between a good and inferior painting job.

“It is my commitment to quality that has seen my business continue to stand out for so many years,” he said.

“I appreciate when it comes to painting that this is a real commitment for my customers especially on the larger jobs or where it is representing their business, so I always want to do things properly.

“Every job whether big or small is done properly by a qualified tradesman who doesn’t cut corners but instead is passionate about providing an all-round, great quality and reliable service.”

In his effort to provide an exceptional and reliable service, Carl uses ultra-premium painting products with the results being easily seen in all jobs.

Reliability is another thing that Carl appreciates the benefit of.

“I usually recommend that my clients where possible give me three to four weeks’ notice for a job to ensure that the team can be punctual and have time to give the work a detailed finish.

“We finish off by being neat and tidy, removing all rubbish when we have finished with a job.”

Carl Beu Painting Service cover an extensive range of services including:

  • New houses;
  • Repaints;
  • Commercial buildings;
  • Roofs;
  • Fences;
  • Epoxy floors;
  • Some wall papering and textured/feature walls.

“It is amazing the difference a fresh coat of paint gives a home or business, it really makes them look clean and tidy and helps with washability.”

