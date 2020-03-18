Commitment to customers

Lizzy Franks with one of her doggie clients Lacey. Lizzys Pet Parlour is offering temporary pick-up and delivery service for elderly clients.

COMMUNITY spirit will always exist in Bundaberg and local businesses are proving it, by going above and beyond for their customers.

Safety precautions have been recommended by health authorities around the world, after the current coronavirus outbreak.

Lizzy Franks from Lizzy’s Pet Parlour is just one of the business owners offering extended services to clients during these challenging times.

As part of the temporary service, pet collections from the homes of elderly clients will be available, to ensure safety is prioritised, while minimal disruption is caused to routines.

“Ninety per cent of my cliental are seniors and I can see them getting scared, so if I can make the process easier for them in some way, of course I will,” Ms Franks said.

“We’re fairly booked out with our regular customers, but we do have a few spare appointments available.”

Pets can be collected from 8am and returned at lunchtime daily.

For more information, call Lizzie’s Pet Parlour on 4152 0320.