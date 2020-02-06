Commissioner will give details in inquiry’s first hearing

The Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam’s chairman John Byrne is a former Queensland Supreme Court Judge.

THERE will be no witnesses testifying at the preliminary hearing for the Paradise Dam inquiry in Brisbane later this month.

The first Commission of Inquiry hearing will be held at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20, and will be livestreamed online.

Commissioner John Byrne will speak at the hearing, where he will give details on how the investigation into Paradise Dam’s integrity was taken.

“Much like at the trial of a court case, at later hearings, in Bundaberg and in Brisbane, witnesses will give their evidence,” a statement from the commission said.

“Usually, a witness will already have provided a written statement setting out the witness’s evidence.

Involved parties will be given the key issues identified by the commission, four days after the first hearing.

The Bundaberg hearing will be held at the courthouse from March 3 to 6.