Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam’s chairman John Byrne is a former Queensland Supreme Court Judge.
The Commission of Inquiry into Paradise Dam’s chairman John Byrne is a former Queensland Supreme Court Judge.
News

Commissioner will give details in inquiry’s first hearing

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
6th Feb 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be no witnesses testifying at the preliminary hearing for the Paradise Dam inquiry in Brisbane later this month.

The first Commission of Inquiry hearing will be held at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20, and will be livestreamed online.

Commissioner John Byrne will speak at the hearing, where he will give details on how the investigation into Paradise Dam’s integrity was taken.

“Much like at the trial of a court case, at later hearings, in Bundaberg and in Brisbane, witnesses will give their evidence,” a statement from the commission said.

“Usually, a witness will already have provided a written statement setting out the witness’s evidence.

Involved parties will be given the key issues identified by the commission, four days after the first hearing.

The Bundaberg hearing will be held at the courthouse from March 3 to 6.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN TOTALS: Roads swamped as 116mm falls on parts of region

        premium_icon RAIN TOTALS: Roads swamped as 116mm falls on parts of region

        News MORE than 100mm fell at Moore Park overnight and if BoM’s forecast comes to fruition there’s still plenty of rain to come.

        NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers

        Crime Looking back on court cases from the past year

        OPINION: Pitt clearly best choice for new cabinet minister

        premium_icon OPINION: Pitt clearly best choice for new cabinet minister

        News No doubt Mr Pitt stood out from many of his colleagues.