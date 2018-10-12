Commission preparing brief of evidence on violent arrest

A still from camera phone footage taken of the violent January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

A still from camera phone footage taken of the violent January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

A BRIEF is still being prepared in relation to the violent arrest of a teen in Byron Bay.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission last month released its findings on Operation Tambora.

The commission found a senior constable known by code name Officer E used excessive force when he inflicted "multiple baton strikes" on a naked 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane in January.

Its report recommended the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions consider laying criminal charges, and that disciplinary action be taken by the NSW Police Force.

An LECC spokeswoman said a brief was still being prepared.

"The Commission is currently preparing a brief of evidence for consideration of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions," she said.

"It is anticipated that the brief will be provided in the near future."

The LECC's report was filed to the NSW Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on September 20.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith meanwhile said it was "critically important" for there to be a "properly independent body responsible for dealing with complaints about police".

"The majority of police serve our community, perform their duties with valour and risk their lives every day to keep us safe," Ms Smith said.

"Having an independent ombudsman and commission is there for the minority of police who fall short of the high standards set by the NSW Police Force and that are expected of them from the community."

Ms Smith said the January incident was "distressing for the young man involved, his family and the Byron Bay community".

"Interactions with the police for many members of the public are often difficult and in difficult circumstances," she said.

"There does need to be a proper complaints process and a proper investigatory body that can deal with complaints about the police."

The Operation Tambora inquiry began with a hearing in Sydney in March, but another was held in Byron Bay in July.

The NSW Police Force previously released a statement confirming the report was being considered and the organisation has been approached for further comment.