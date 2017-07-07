23°
News

Commercial laundry project to create jobs for locals

7th Jul 2017 4:53 PM
NEW LAUNDRY: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea, MP Keith Pitt, Minister Fiona Nash and Impact board member David Batt
NEW LAUNDRY: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea, MP Keith Pitt, Minister Fiona Nash and Impact board member David Batt Jim Alouat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWENTY-FIVE full-time jobs will be up for grabs when work begins on a new commercial laundry at Svensson Heights.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash visited the site today with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Impact Community Services CEO Tanya O'Shea.

Tenders will soon be called for the $900,000 project, at Inglis Ct, which will take care of laundering for hotels, hospitals and large commercial enterprises and which is expected to create full-time positions over the next five years.

"This is an important step in fulfilling a 2016 Federal Election commitment by the Coalition Government,” Senator Nash said.

"Job-creating projects like this are all part of the Liberal National Party's plan to build the kinds of communities that our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to.”

Mr Pitt said the big winners of this project were people with a disability or mental illness.

"The new employees will have additional support to help them adjust to working life and develop the skills to maintain employment and be a part of the community,” he said.

Mrs O'Shea said employees at New Image Laundry - which was purchased by Impact in 2013 - were excited to see the plans finalised.

"We've outgrown the current premises, so the workers won't know themselves in the new facility,” she said.

"The machinery has been ordered from Germany and we hope construction will begin in August or September.”

Mrs O'Shea said the new laundry would also be able to offer a range of work experience options to local schools and help young people to explore opportunities in management, chemical usage, hygiene and cleaning processes and logistics.

It was a busy day for Senator Nash, who also attended the official opening of Christsen Park at Bargara.

Locals can now enjoy new play equipment, four shelter shades, a barbecue area with seating, an amenities block and landscaping.

The redevelopment cost the government and the council $851,078 and generated 23 jobs during construction.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg fiona nash impact community services keith pitt laundry

On your mark, get set, go Canetoad Classic

On your mark, get set, go Canetoad Classic

HOLD on to your handlebars - the 2017 Canetoad Classic is about to begin.

EXCLUSIVE: First to book on Fokker get free flights

OUR SHOUT: Alliance Airlines will give its first passengers free return flights.

Alliance Airlines saying thanks for support

Hey baby, the feast is on at Winterfeast

Chef Matt Golinski will be on stage at Winterfeast.

Matt Golinski shares special news ahead of event

REVEALED: Burnouts to roar back to life at speedway

FIRE UP: The first burnout event will be on September 23.

Tense wait is over for organisation

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Community digs deep to support surf girl with cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.

What to do today

Songbirds take stage

Bundaberg singer Ruby Millson The X Factor. Supplied by Channel 7.

Winterfeast line up continues

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

110 Acres or 44.52HA Cane Farm - Suit Macadamias or Small Crops?

Lot 65 Newlands Road, North Gregory 4660

Residential Land The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp ... $700,000

The choice is yours! Plenty of water- 138 meg allocation 100 Hp motor and pump, 6 u/g mains. Main road frontage to (Childers Rd) Large shed on corner of block.

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE - OFFERS IN THE $200,000 TO $220,000 - (GENUINE OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED)

45 Tammy Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO BUILD ON! -5 Acres -Large Colorbond Shed ... $200,000 TO...

FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO BUILD ON! -5 Acres -Large Colorbond Shed with power and water connected -Bore/unlimited -Tank Water -Close to Beach, Boat Ramp, School...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $155,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

9 M x 6 M SHED ON 6304 SQ METRE BLOCK

24 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

Residential Land Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced ... $160,000

Lots of infrastructure here folks, cleared house site, with double brick reinforced retaining walls. Large 6304m2 block with 9m X 6m shed with power connected.

1/2 ACRE BLOCK - OWNER SLASHES THE PRICE TO $59,000

Lot 6 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree ... $59,000

Nestled in a quiet location in the country town of Apple Tree Creek only 25 minutes to Bundaberg City and 5 minutes to the historical town of Childers. This 2000...

1/4 ACRE BY THE BEACH

4 Sandpiper Grove, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land This large 1007m2 vacant block of land is set amongst Quality Homes ... $140,000

This large 1007m2 vacant block of land is set amongst Quality Homes and positioned in one of the most peaceful and convenient locations in Moore Park Beach...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - 809 SQUARE METRE BLOCK IN BUXTON

15 Hull Street, Buxton 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $79,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

COUNCIL CLEARANCE SALE - LARGE 9017m2 BLOCK IN HERITAGE PARK ESTATE

18 Hendle Street, Childers 4660

Residential Land The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and ... $249,000

The Bundaberg Regional Council are clearing vacant land that they own and no longer require. We have been instructed to clear various land parcels with this being...

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking ... $175,000

2228m2 OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large blocks of...

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.

Amazing and 'rare' Baffle Creek home for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!