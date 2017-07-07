Commercial laundry project to create jobs for locals

TWENTY-FIVE full-time jobs will be up for grabs when work begins on a new commercial laundry at Svensson Heights.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash visited the site today with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Impact Community Services CEO Tanya O'Shea.

Tenders will soon be called for the $900,000 project, at Inglis Ct, which will take care of laundering for hotels, hospitals and large commercial enterprises and which is expected to create full-time positions over the next five years.

"This is an important step in fulfilling a 2016 Federal Election commitment by the Coalition Government,” Senator Nash said.

"Job-creating projects like this are all part of the Liberal National Party's plan to build the kinds of communities that our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to.”

Mr Pitt said the big winners of this project were people with a disability or mental illness.

"The new employees will have additional support to help them adjust to working life and develop the skills to maintain employment and be a part of the community,” he said.

Mrs O'Shea said employees at New Image Laundry - which was purchased by Impact in 2013 - were excited to see the plans finalised.

"We've outgrown the current premises, so the workers won't know themselves in the new facility,” she said.

"The machinery has been ordered from Germany and we hope construction will begin in August or September.”

Mrs O'Shea said the new laundry would also be able to offer a range of work experience options to local schools and help young people to explore opportunities in management, chemical usage, hygiene and cleaning processes and logistics.

It was a busy day for Senator Nash, who also attended the official opening of Christsen Park at Bargara.

Locals can now enjoy new play equipment, four shelter shades, a barbecue area with seating, an amenities block and landscaping.

The redevelopment cost the government and the council $851,078 and generated 23 jobs during construction.