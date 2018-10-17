Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Grand Old Crow Hotel at Crows Nest
The Grand Old Crow Hotel at Crows Nest
Property

Country town’s only pub hits the market

by Chris Herde
17th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIRD in the hand is worth two in the bush, especially in the one-pub town of Crows Nest on the northern Darling Downs.

The Grand Old Crow Hotel is being put up for sale as a freehold going concern by southeast Queensland pub identity Terry Morrow and his partners.

Mr Morrow was recently awarded the Queensland Hotels Association's Hotelier of the Year gong. His other pub interests include the Landsborough Hotel, Gin Gin's Highway Hotel and Rockhampton's Parkhurst Tavern.

Power Jeffrey & Co's Andy Nason, Peter Power and Robert Hunter have been appointed to take the classic two-storey Grand Old Crow Hotel to market via private treaty.

It is a well-trading watering hole with its nearest competition being the Farmers Arms at Cabarlah 24km away.

On the corner of William St and Emu Creek Rd, it sits on a 4178sq m block and comprises a main bar, gaming room with 18 gaming machines, bistro, TAB and private bar, kitchen, drive-in bottle shop, beer garden/outdoor dining area and accommodation.

crows nest darling downs property real estate the grand old crow hotel

Top Stories

    Owner wants answers after dog put down in pound

    premium_icon Owner wants answers after dog put down in pound

    News MR WYATT'S two-year-old dog was last week euthanised while under the care of the council after contracting parvovirus following a five-week impoundment.

    Reverend blesses everything from mice to snakes

    Reverend blesses everything from mice to snakes

    Pets & Animals Red Collar Rescue benefits with annual blessing service

    Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    premium_icon Bundy avoids 'record high' fuel prices as costs soar

    News RACQ recommends supporting servos charging the cheapest prices

    Bundy's building approvals eclipsing 2017

    premium_icon Bundy's building approvals eclipsing 2017

    Council News New figures show future for construction industry

    Local Partners