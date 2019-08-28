Commentators scout McDonalds brawl

IT FEELS like fights inside fast food restaurants go viral every couple of weeks. People inside are quick to pull out their phones and capture the mayhem unfolding in front of their eyes.

In January a man was filmed grabbing a female McDonalds employee before she returned serve with several punches.

And in July last year another McDonalds employee was filmed body slamming a customer who had hurled a milkshake over the counter.

But now social media has become enamoured with new footage showing a woman brutalising a man as she shoves him around the floor.

In the five-second clip the woman slings the man to the ground before shoving him back down twice as he attempts to stand up.

Instead of furious backlash however, the footage has come under scrutiny from several commentators who have gone into scouting mode over the clip.

Former NFL offensive linesman turned commentator Geoff Schwartz had a 14-year career in the sport where his job was to shove defenders and keep them away from his quarterback.

He critiqued the woman's technique, before finishing his analysis off with a tongue-in-cheek comment about teams jumping on the phone to sign her up.

Wide base, good natural leverage, powerful punch and willing to finish. I’d expect a few teams to reach out this week pic.twitter.com/Tcz1XLpY7s — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 27, 2019

Reporter Allan Bell said the Houston Texans should be the ones getting on the phone and forcing a trade to land the woman.

"Texans need to trade Clowney for her to protect Deshaun Watson," Bell wrote.

The NFL thoughts kept on rolling in with sportscaster Nathan Epstein linking her to the Washington Redskins.

"I mean, the @Redskins are looking for someone to step in for Trent Williams. Solid blocking technique, no?" Epstein wrote.

Even the voice of UFC commentary Joe Rogan added his thoughts to the insane footage of the man being thrown around like a rag doll.

She has tremendous base and a lifetime of drunken hand to hand combat experience. This is the highest level of female white trash opponents you can face, and clearly that dude is not prepared. https://t.co/SfjtsLB5Iz — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) August 28, 2019

All we know is that you do not want to mess with this woman.