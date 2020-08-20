Sports commentator just kissed his career goodbye

A grovelling apology won’t be enough to save this baseball caller, who was caught out by a live microphone saying something atrocious.

The longtime play-by-play man for the Cincinnati Reds exited the broadcast booth Thursday and begged for forgiveness after video showed him using a homophobic slur on a hot mic earlier in the day.

"One of the f** capitals of the world," Thom Brennaman could be heard saying before introducing the Fox Sports Ohio TV Major League Baseball broadcast between the Reds and Royals in Kansas City.

The 56-year-old later exited the second game of the scheduled double-header after videos of the incident made the rounds on social media.

"I made a comment earlier tonight that, I guess, went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said during the fifth inning. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. … I don't know if I'll be putting on this headset again. I don't know if it'll be for the Reds, I don't know if it's going to be for my bosses at Fox, I want to apologise to the people that sign my paycheck - for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody I've offended tonight. I can't begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. I'd like to think that I have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.

"Jim Day will take you the rest of the way," Brennaman said, referring to another Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster.

It was unclear whether Brennaman was removed from the broadcast, or left on his own accord.

Cincinnati Reds television broadcaster Thom Brennaman. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennaman is the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, and has been calling Reds game since 2006. Brennaman has also called NFL games for Fox.

The double-header marked Cincinnati's first game back since an unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus last week, which caused three postponements.

- New York Post

Originally published as Commentator just kissed career goodbye