Comment on jerry can leads to assault

A man reacted violently after comments were made about his jerry can filling technique. Lee Constable

BUSILY filling a jerry can with fuel, Aaron Ward unexpectedly got caught up with another driver at the bowser who apparently commented on his fuel-filling technique.

Bundaberg court was told Ward had been holding the jerry can off the ground while pouring the fuel.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the incident happened at 11.30am on Saturday, July 29, at the Caltex service station in Thabeban.

Sen-Constable Bland said the man commented to Ward on how he was filling the jerry can, and verbal comments exchanged.

As the man who made comments walked toward the store to pay for his fuel, Ward ran after him and punched him in the face twice with a clenched fist.

Sen-Constable Bland said the men separated and entered the store to pay for their fuel.

A complaint of the assault was made to Bundaberg police.

Police viewed CCTV and footage shows Ward running after the man.

Ward told officers he struck the man following a verbal argument.

The punches caused minor bruising and pain to the victim.

Ward, 39, a truck driver, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

Defence lawyer Mat Maloy said Ward was filling the jerry can and holding it with one hand and had not placed it on the ground.

"He was subject to abuse about the way he was filling it up. He can't explain why he did what he did as he is not a violent man," Mr Maloy said.

"It was out of character and says it was a stupid thing to do."

Ward had no previous offences.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted the assault had been out of character, saying to Ward that she hoped he understood the seriousness of what he did, and that its consequences could have been even more serious.

Ward was fined $700. A conviction was not recorded because of his otherwise good record.