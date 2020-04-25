Menu
Rodney Stehbens, Herbert 'Herbie' Woodward, and Michael Stehbens.
News

Commemorating ‘all in the heart’ for 101-year-old veteran

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Apr 2020 6:55 AM
TODAY we stop and recognise Australia's service men and women a little differently than we would because of COVID-19 measures.

For many, like 101-year-old World War II veteran Herbie Woodward they won't be able to join in on Bundaberg services this year.

But for him commemorating was "all in the heart".

Mr Woodward, who will turn 102 this year, served as a private with the Australian Army's engineers in the Pacific Islands during the war.

Yesterday, for the third time, Mr Woodward read The Ode before a small moment of silence held at his Fairways nursing home.

"We did a service this morning, instead of tomorrow," he said.

Herbie's good friend Dusty Miller, who lives at the Fairways retirement village units, is another veteran who will be remembering differently.

Mr Miller, 77, served as a corporal in Borneo in 1966 and did two tours of Vietnam.

During the first tour he was a corporal and a sergeant during his second tour. His father also served in World War 2.

Mr Miller said Anzac Day was very important to him.

"My father was in the air force in the Second World War," he said.

He said he and his neighbours would be commemorating Anzac Day from their verandas.

"At six o'clock we're getting on our verandas and we've got a recording of The Last Post we'll be playing," he said.

"Then we're going to have a rum and coffee. We've got to keep our distances."

He said it was good to see people getting creative with their Anzac Day commemorations.

"It's wonderful, it shows they haven't forgotten the boys and girls of the wars, it's wonderful," he said.

A local man called Rod (The Miller's Mate) wrote a special poem about Herbie for Anzac Day this year.

 

 

 

A poem written about Herbie by Rod (The Miller's Mate).
