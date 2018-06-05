Commemorating a life lost on Tobruk

IT WAS a momentous occasional for the Royal Australian Navy Band as they prepared to play the Last Post alongside ex-HMAS Tobruk for the last time.

The brass quintet said it was the first time they had performed at such an occasion.

"We don't normal sink warships,” chief petty officer Graham Carter said.

He said it was an opportunity to honour the ship before she is laid to rest in two weeks' time.

"This is a commemoration service for everyone who served on her,” he said.

"There was loss of life on her, a naval cadet was gassed on her in the '80s and we are here to pay on respects.”

The Tobruk farewell ceremony. Mike Knott BUN050618TOBRUK6

Able seaman Fletcher Mitchell is from the Rum City and said it was nice to return home for such an occasion.

"It's nice to have this link here at home to the navy for me,” he said.

Mr Carter said he was lucky enough to see ex-HMAS Tobruk being built in 1979.

"I saw her just before I joined the navy,” he said.

"She was built on a slipway and was just lying in the middle of a paddock.”

He said it was nice to see her again before she slipped into the ocean.