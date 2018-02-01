Commando launching high-tech gym at Palm Lake Resort

STAR POWER: One of Australia's most recognised fitness experts, Commando Steve, will officiate the opening of the gym and pool.

STAR POWER: One of Australia's most recognised fitness experts, Commando Steve, will officiate the opening of the gym and pool. LACHLAN MOORE

WHEN you are unveiling the most technologically advanced electronic fitness training system in the world, who better to officiate than Commando Steve, one of Australia's most recognised fitness experts and The Biggest Loser's hard master of better, stronger, faster?

The Milon gym opening will be part of Palm Lake Resort Bargara's Open Day on Saturday, February 10, offering a host of fun-filled activities.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to be the first to view three new architectural display homes that will change over-50s resort living in Bargara forever.

Palm Lake Resort prides itself on creating the best in resort lifestyles, where nothing is overlooked and built to the highest quality.

Milon gym is an example of this dedication to quality featuring stunningly designed, German-engineered fitness equipment.

Each of the 12 separate electronic strength and cardio machines uses personalised smart card technology that automatically adjusts the equipment to each user's individual anatomy and training program requirements.

HIGH TECH: The Milon gym is one of the most technologically advanced electronic fitness training systems in the world. Each machine uses smart card technology that automatically adjusts the equipment to each user's individual anatomy and training requirements.

Palm Lake Resort sales general manager Sue Baldwin says visitors are in for a treat on the day.

"This is resort living taken to another level,” Sue says.

"Palm Lake Resort has installed Milon gyms in some of our other resorts already and residents have experienced amazing benefits from it.

"They all agree that it is the simplicity of the system that makes them keep exercising, with a circuit taking only 171/2 minutes for a very focused fitness result.”

Steve "Commando” Willis will also officiate the opening of a new five-lane lap pool on Open Day, while offering fitness advice to residents and guests.

OPULENT DESIGN: Visitors to the Palm Lake Resort Bargara Open Day will have the chance to view three new architectural display homes.

Attendees will be able to indulge in complimentary healthy treats, delight in live entertainment, attend an exclusive fashion parade, vie for lucky door prizes and tour Palm Lake Resort Bargara's three new home displays.

The contemporary home designs include two bedrooms and a study with luxury finishes and quality European appliances.

Each home is larger than average and incorporates thoughtful use of natural light to illuminate the modern and timeless interiors.

"The new display homes at Bargara showcase the very best that Palm Lake Resort has to offer,” Sue says.

"The opulent designs will pique home owners' interest and stir the imagination with all the luxury finishes and designer styling ideas on show.”

PALM LAKE RESORT BARGARA OPEN DAY