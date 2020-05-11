Commando breaks silence on new lover rumours

After his public split with Michelle Bridges earlier this year, Steve "Commando" Willis is focused on fatherhood and fitness despite rumours of a new flame.

While unconfirmed reports claim Willis has a new woman in his life, he remained coy when asked about his relationship status.

"I'm going to leave that one with a question mark," he laughed.

The former army officer hasn't been immune from the business impacts of COVID-19, launching new group training sessions online to help people maintain their health and well-being while in lockdown.

"With the current climate and the restrictions that are in place, I've needed to much like everyone else in this industry adapt to the current environment," he told Confidential.

Steve "Commando" Willis is remaining tight-lipped about any new love interests. Picture: Richard Dobson

"It's just an offering and helps to maintain community knowing people are in isolation and not interacting with others as much as they normally would be, it helps them to maintain some momentum and consistency.

"It's not just about a business and the like, it's about helping people, it's about service and contribution and this is one of the best ways that we can offer that in the current climate. Thank God for technology."

While Willis' Zoom workouts have been an instant hit with fans, his private life hit a road block earlier this year when it was announced that he and Bridges, 49, had split after seven years together.

Happier times... 'Commando' Steve Willis and Michelle Bridges split last year. Picture: Getty Images

The revelation came after Bridges was arrested on drink driving charges on the morning of Australia Day and she was later given a three-month driving ban and a $750 fine with a conviction recorded after pleading guilty to mid-range drink driving.

The former power couple share four-year-old son Axel and Willis, 43, is also a dad to three other children from previous relationships - Brianna, 20, Ella, 11 and Jack seven.

He said his main priority was to protect his children from public scrutiny.

"That kind of comes with the territory after a few years of exposure, you kind of know what it's all about," he said.

Steve Willis with Michelle Bridges and their son Axel, 4.

"I guess in a private sense and how that spills into the public arena, I don't want to see myself or anyone else involved especially my children having to deal with any unnecessary hangover from any of it."

The former Survivor star said despite the split, his goal was to co-parent amicably.

"It's about being gentle, it's ok to disagree on things but if you can communicate and kind of come to some resolution around the best steps forward especially for children, that's the most important thing," he said.

"As long as they know that they're loved and there's nurture there and things are treated with consideration then I think that's the best way that I know for myself forward."

