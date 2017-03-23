Coming together for injured Gin Gin rider

KEEPING POSITIVE: Rick Seeds was paralysed in a horse-riding accident last November.

RICK Seeds had ridden horses nearly all his life and was well known in the rodeo and campdraft circles.

He left school at 15 because all he wanted to do was live on the land and take up rodeo.

Mr Seeds participated in rodeo events for 30 years, as well as campdraft and cutting.

Last November, his life took a turn when he suffered an injury while riding that made him a paraplegic.

He was on his property in Gin Gin when the horse he was riding bucked and fell on him, breaking his back.

Not forgotten by his riding and rodeo peers, the Bryamaroo and Cooyar campdraft committees are organising a charity auction, bull ride and campdraft to raise money for Mr Seeds and his wife Sally.

Mr Seeds' sister, Tina McLaughlan, said the feeling had slowly started to return to his legs but the road to recovery would be long.

"They still exercise him. They get him up and he works on the bars, and he can lift his right leg a bit,” Mrs McLaughlan said.

"He's getting a bit of feeling back, which is causing him a lot of nerve pain.

"They don't say that he'll walk, but he might be able to hold himself.”

Despite the difficulties he faces, Mrs McLaughlan said her brother kept in good spirits.

"He's handled it really well,” she said.

The event will take place at the Brymaroo Campdraft Grounds on the weekend of April 1-2.

The event will begin in the afternoon with an invitational bull ride at 4pm, followed by a service auction and dinner on Saturday.

Sunday will be the open $5000 campdraft from 7am.