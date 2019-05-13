COMING TO A HALT: Caller's career ends

LAST CALL: Race commentator Trevor Halter retired yesterday after 36 years in the commentary box in Bundaberg. He called one race on Sky Racing and had a race named in his honour. His spot has been taken over by Bundaberg's Jarrod Wessel.

GREYHOUND: History might have been made at the Bundaberg Greyhound Club yesterday but it was also the end of an era for one patron.

Race caller Trevor Halter's career came to an end after 36 years of calling the greyhounds at Thabeban Park.

Halter has called thousands of races in his time with the microphone and admitted he didn't want to stop.

But he was left with no choice.

"I didn't want to retire, but Sky Channel didn't want me,” he revealed.

"I would have kept going otherwise, I wanted to go to 40 years (with greyhounds) but I won't make it now.”

Halter got the inspiration to call through his father and brother who were jockeys during their career.

He started in 1961 when he was in Grade 7.

"I used to push marbles on the tables and name them after famous racehorses,” he said.

"I would push them on the table and call them as they went.

"And I thought, 'well, I've got to do it for real, it's no use mucking around at home'.”

Halter has been calling races ever since, it has been his life.

He has called at 24 different race tracks in Australia.

"I called races in Bundaberg, Darwin, Western Australia, all over the place,” he said.

"The greatest thrill I ever had in the race is meeting Vince Curry. He was a legend in race calling.”

Halter said it was special to also call his brother and father.

"My brother ended up in the hall of fame in Darwin.

"To call them riding together was a big thrill.”

Halter added the Bundaberg Cup was great to call and Eidsvold was his best track as it was easy to view the horses.

But now he admits he doesn't know what to do as he enters retirement.

"Race calling was my life and that was it,” he said.

"I always liked race calling and always like the horses and like the dogs when I got the job.

"I'm going to miss it.

"I want to thank all the people who have come out here and supported me over the years.

"I didn't expect this (presents on the day), it was a bit of a thrill getting that and they named a race after me, which was a thrill as well.”

Halter has been replaced by Bundaberg's Jarrod Wessel who called all but one of the races on Sky Racing yesterday.

The other was done by Halter who got to call race four to the world.

"I did a bit of work with Trevor when I was still in high school, did a few meetings back then,” Wessel said.

"It was good I've been able to come back and work together with Trevor again.

"He's played that little part of my career, which I'll be forever grateful for.”

Wessel said it was great Bundaberg was being showcased to the world.

You can hear Wessel each and every Monday, when a meet is on, on Sky Racing.