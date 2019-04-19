Menu
STYLE: Clothing designer Lennee Graham.
Trend setting

Coming soon: Who will make NewsMail's top 20 stylish people

19th Apr 2019 11:03 AM
WHEN it comes to style, Bundaberg people have it in spades.

Just look at clothing designer Lennee Graham. But is Ms Graham among the region's 20 most stylish people?

Coming soon to the NewsMail we reveal just who makes it on the list everyone wants to be on. And it's not too late to nominate someone who you think is the Rum City's king or queen of fashion.

To nominate a person you think should be on the list send in their name, a contact number and a picture to editorial@news-mail.com.au

