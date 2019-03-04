Menu
Andrew Jeffries models clothing from Connor.
Andrew Jeffries models clothing from Connor.
COMING SOON: Retail giant takes Stockland opportunity

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
4th Mar 2019 2:39 PM
A POPULAR men's clothing store is in the pipeline for Stockland Bundaberg.

After great success from their store in the Hinkler Central shopping centre, the self-proclaimed one-stop style shop Connor will be opening a second store in Bundy in two weeks times.

A spokeswoman for Connor confirmed the addition and said the "opportunity came up so we're taking it”.

The shop will be located towards the Woolworths end of the shopping centre in the site where Shaver Shop used to be.

The spokeswoman said the store was set to open in two weeks time, on March 19th.

The new store will make Bundaberg the only area between the Sunshine Coast and Townsville to have multiple Connor locations in the same town.

A position is available for a store manager with a minimum of two years in fashion management experience.

The role, advertised on the Connor website, says the ideal applicant with have a passion for customer service and fashion, leadership skills, and the ability to identify store opportunities to name a few.

Apply for the position at https://bit.ly/2TsRTzD.

