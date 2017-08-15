Comic books and candy come to Bundaberg

COMICS AND CANDY: The next generation of comic book enthusiasts, Jarrad, Bre-Arna and Jaidyn Emanuelli, at Shop 85 Ink..

NOT all heroes wear capes... some of them stock comics and candy.

If you have been waiting for a shop that caters to a love for graphic novels and a sweet-tooth, you're in luck.

Shop 85 Ink is expanding their business to incorporate the things they cherished as children back to Bundy.

"There's nothing like this in Bundy," Shop 85 Ink's Rachael Antrobus said.

"A lot of shops have been closing down around us and we want to inspire the community to keep their eyes open.

"Everyone wants to be a superhero and everyone is a superhero - we all need hope and something to believe in."

The comic books are brought directly from a wholesaler in America and Ms Antrobus said within a week from release in the US, they will be available in store at Shop 85 Ink.

Customers will be able to pre-order comics two months in advance and back-order until availability.

Shop 85 Ink's Jason Emanuelli said it is about getting people off-line and back into buildings.

"It's something that we have been talking about doing for a while now," Mr Emanuelli said.

"There's a void in the market here, if people can't get what they want then they go online.

"So we are adding it to out range, from tattoos, the barber shop, clothing, art to comics and candy."

Ms Antrobus said they are taking baby steps to build a space where "everyone feels safe and people can be who they are."

Youngster and comic book enthusiast Jarrad Emanuelli will be managing the new Shop 85 Comics page, when it is ready.

While getting his passion from his father, Jarrad said he is big DC Comics, with the Dark Knight of Gotham as his favourite hero, whereas his father is a Marvel man.

To keep up-to-date with the latest comic news head to their Facebook page or drop in and see the pristine graphic novels and hard candy for yourself.