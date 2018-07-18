COMEBACK KIDS: Under-12 Bundy Bulls win division 3 title

UNDER-12 BASKETBALL: Angus Walker and Jacob Lynch (front), Ronny Cranmer, Kabe Howden, Zephyr Suosaari and Zeek Gill (middle), Blake Sewell, Aiden Storey (Captain) and Noah Connelly.

UNDER-12 BASKETBALL: Angus Walker and Jacob Lynch (front), Ronny Cranmer, Kabe Howden, Zephyr Suosaari and Zeek Gill (middle), Blake Sewell, Aiden Storey (Captain) and Noah Connelly. Mike Knott BUN160718BASKETBALL1

BASKETBALL: In life and in sport there are times when you need to step up.

The Bundaberg Bulls under-12 side was in that position at the recent state titles in Brisbane.

The team, after losing two of its first three games, faced the possibility of not winning division 3.

The Bulls featuring nine Bundy players and Jack Elson from Gympie was one loss away from missing out gold.

What followed was a Bulls barge to the title.

The side defeated Sunshine Coast Rip (51-37) and Brisbane Capital Bronze (56-27) in the final pool matches before smashing Northside Wizards 2 (61-33) and North Gold Coast Seahawks (57-37) to claim the crown.

"When my mother said, when we lost two of our games, 'We can still get first place', I got really excited,” captain Aiden Storey said.

"I stepped up my game.”

He wasn't alone with the rest of the team joining in.

The side increased its attack and defence with Ezeekial Gill (100) and Ronny Cranmer (61) leading the way in points overall. Storey led in rebounds and defence.

"The first game we weren't great as a team as much, then the last few games we played really good as a team,” Cranmer said.

"We passed around better and we were doing a lot better in defence.”

For Gill, it was a case of doing what he needed to help the team.

"I played a lot better defence, and we worked together on offence,” he said.

"I stepped up my game and I said 'we need to win this and score heaps of points'.”

Bulls U12 coach Sean Mullaney said the comeback happened because the boys relaxed as the tournament went on.

"I'd like to say there was a Mighty Ducks speech that got them on track, but there really wasn't,” he said.

"The under-12 state champs is such a big event. That first day, they are sort of awestruck. I think they played really nervous and tight. After that they just became comfortable and just played basketball again.”

He said Storey was superb and Gill was a star.

Both will now move to under-14 next year but the future is bright for the team.

"I think it is great for these kids, we've got four bottom age kids and one double bottom aged kid,” he said.

"Really we've done quite well.”