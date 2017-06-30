22°
Come together for the week

Advertising Feature | 30th Jun 2017 7:33 AM
STANDING PROUD: Howard Butler, Eithan Butler, Jefferson Skinner-Beesley and Edward Lawton dance during NAIDOC Week 2016 in Bundaberg.
STANDING PROUD: Howard Butler, Eithan Butler, Jefferson Skinner-Beesley and Edward Lawton dance during NAIDOC Week 2016 in Bundaberg.

NAIDOC Week, celebrated each year, is a wonderful celebration of culture and togetherness throughout the Bundaberg region.

The week runs from July 2-9 and this year's theme is "Our Languages Matter”. Events held in Bundaberg during NAIDOC week will incorporate language-inspired themes.

NAIDOC Week is a time for everyone to participate in the celebrations and activities.

One event during NAIDOC Week that will mark a significant milestone for many of the local elders is Our Language Live on Stage.

The audience at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will witness more than 30 Aboriginal children taking to the stage to share their voices and language.

Our Language Live on Stage features traditional and contemporary dance, song and music.

No Buu on the Bus is a single-act play that will be performed in English and Gurang language.

Visitors to the acting and singing workshops will have the opportunity to be mentored by well-known opera singer Zoy Frangos, who will also be sharing his many years' experience in the arts, performing in famous musicals including South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Pecan Summer and even Les Miserables.

Admission is free and it will be held on Monday, July 3 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 6pm.

If you'd like to test just how "galanan” you are, you will have a chance to match yourself against some of the best at the NAIDOC trivia night Knowledge Knockout.

This event was hugely popular last year and organisers are encouraging even more teams to come along and see just how strong their recollection of general trivia as well as their mastery of cultural and historical knowledge is.

This is a chance to show what you know with teams of eight people required for Tuesday, July 4 at CQUniversity - team registrations are required.

Presented by the Bundaberg and District NAIDOC committee in partnership with Deadly Choices Qld, Bundaberg PCYC and Salvation Army, the Deadly Choices Sports Day aims to bring families together through the re-enactments of sports and indigenous games that were once played by their ancestors. This will be happening at the PCYC.

This year, organisers encourage the use of language throughout the day, so the young ones can learn and hopefully maintain some words of the traditional tongues of the region.

There are surprises in store, with modified and ancient sports to play, as well as the use of traditional sports equipment and some exciting new and different sports.

Other activities will include health-orientated items and check-ups as well as some art activities to encourage our young artists.

One significant moment will be when Deadly Choices ambassador Scott Prince takes the field on the day, sharing what it means to him to represent his country in a sport he loves.

You can just turn up on the day, bring a friend and join in the activities at the PCYC, 1 Civic Arcade, from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday, July 5.

Another exciting event during NAIDOC Week is the Walara - Family Fun Day at the Lions Park under the bridge on Queen St, North Bundaberg from 10.30am to 4pm Friday, July 7. Activities will incorporate traditional workshops in the creative fields of visual arts and performance and all will be laden with local languages of the PCCC region.

All NAIDOC Week events are open to the public and organisers welcome all community members to join in on the activities.

Topics:  celebration come together event naidoc week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!