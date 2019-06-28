Come together for the Beatles film driving critics wild

BEATLEMANIA: Movie lovers and music fans, like Jenny Webb and John McDonald (pictured) rejoice as their two favourite things combine.

BEATLEMANIA: Movie lovers and music fans, like Jenny Webb and John McDonald (pictured) rejoice as their two favourite things combine. Rhylea Millar

CRITICS say that Yesterday is worth travelling across the universe to see.

The film is about a struggling British singer-songwriter who awakes from a coma to discover he's the only person on the planet to remember The Beatles.

Imagining a world without John, Paul, George and Ringo gives screenwriter Richard Curtis (Love Actually) and director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) an excuse to raid the Fab Four's extensive back catalogue.

Locals Jenny Webb and John McDonald enjoyed the journey that took them back to the golden era of rock and roll music.

"I absolutely loved it,” Ms Webb said.

"We grew up in that era, so it was really nice and nostalgic,” she said.

"They definitely did The Beatles justice - it was really well done.

"Everyone knows The Beatles so I would highly recommend it to everyone, regardless of their age or background knowledge.”

While the film is a hit with all generations, it holds a special place in the heart of nostalgic fans, transporting them back to the time of Beatlemania.

"The movie was brilliant,” Mr McDonald said.

"It brings back memories and you realise how prominent The Beatles and the song writing was.

"I really enjoyed it.”

The multi-faceted storyline, delving into music, friendship, dreams and love, engaged Bundy resident Melanie Sheperd.

"It was really cute and quirky how they did it, as though no one knew who The Beatles were and I particularly liked the ending,” she said.

"It's so refreshing to see something old brought back as something new.”

Yesterday is now screening at Reading Cinemas.