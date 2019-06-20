Come together for Beatles Music Bingo

BEATLES MAGIC: Jay Furnish (George Harrison), Director of Just 4 Fun Entertainment Lisa Hriljac and Greg Baxter (Ringo Starr).

BEATLES MAGIC: Jay Furnish (George Harrison), Director of Just 4 Fun Entertainment Lisa Hriljac and Greg Baxter (Ringo Starr). Geordi Offord

MONEY can't buy you love, but it can get you a game of Beatles Music Bingo on Saturday night at the Metro Hotel.

Just 4 Fun Entertainment will be holding a Beatles Music Bingo might to raise money for this year's Moore Park Beach Arts Festival.

"These nights are huge, our themed nights usually sell out,” said Just 4 Fun Entertainment director Lisa Hriljac.

"We do these every week, we can see anywhere between 60 to 80 people.

"All are welcome, you can book a spot or show up on the night.”

Organisers are hoping to raise $2000 for this year's festival which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Moore Park Beach Arts Festival President Jay Furnish said the event was something the whole family would enjoy.

"In 2017 we saw 4,000 people come along when we had Phil Emmanuel here.”

Get to the Metro Hotel with your friends this Saturday night where you can come together and twist and shout to some Beatles tunes.

Book a table or turn up on the night, arrive by 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Cost is $10.