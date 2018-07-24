Menu
EARLY EVENING FEAR: A man has been dealt with for threatening Myall St residents last week.
'Come out, I'll f***k youse up': CBD knife drama

Arthur Gorrie
24th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

A MAN who brandished a knife in in the Gympie CBD last Thursday had threatened to "f***k up" anyone within hearing, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The man, Luke John Williams, 28, pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear in the early evening, about 6.51pm.

Police told the court officers were called to Myall St and saw knives in a nearby Channon St property.

They found Williams' girlfriend "visibly shaken," the court was told.

Other residents heard Williams yelling: "This is my street, this is my street."

He was carrying a large knife and waving it about, the police prosecutor told the court.

"Come out and I'll f***k youse up," Williams said.

Police said his partner was on the veranda of a house crying uncontrollably, saying she now expected to be kicked out.

She told police Williams had become angry when she confronted him about allegedly cheating on her.

The court was told Williams had served "significant amounts of jail" for property offences and had previously broken court orders.

Williams' legal representative told the court Williams was a disability pensioner and he and his partner had three children.

On the day of the offence he had consumed four cans of Woodstock bourbon.

He sometimes had difficulty controlling his emotions.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Williams' conduct had caused residents nearby to become fearful. "It's not the sort of behaviour we want," he said.

Mr Callaghan sentenced Williams to three months' jail, including five days already served, and suspended the sentence for 12 months from August 6.

