Come on, come on, lay down your guns and surrender

IF YOU have an unlicensed firearm now is the time to turn it in without ramification.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is calling on members of the community to surrender unlicensed firearms as part of the three-month firearm amnesty.

Ms Donaldson said the Police Minister Mark Ryan had recently announced the amnesty, which will run from July 1 to September 30, as one of a number of initiatives to combat firearm-related crime in Bundaberg and across the state.

"Reducing unregistered firearms in Bundaberg will mean improved public safety for our local community,” Ms Donaldson.

"I encourage people to hand in their unregistered firearms to their local dealer or to make an appointment with their local police station and make this amnesty a success.”

From July 1 to September 30, anyone who has an unregistered firearm or firearm-related article in their possession, regardless of the reason, will have the chance to legally dispose of it or register it without penalty.

For further information go to http://bit.ly/2ssvst7.