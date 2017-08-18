Come fly away with kite club at local festival

FLYING HIGH: Keep an eye out for the giant flying octopus at the Moore Park Beach Festival. The 10m x 30m kite is from the Redcliffe Kite Club.

IT'S not a bird, and it sure isn't a plane.

The large objects that will be looming over Bundaberg skies this weekend belong to the Redcliff Kite Club.

The only Queensland-based kite club will travel to the region as part of the Moore Park Beach Arts Festival.

Club president Mick Crowley said along with the octopus kite, which stretches 30 metres by 10 metres, there will a team formation of kites that will perform tricks.

Mr Crowley is hoping the weather is on his side for the weekend art event.

"We are hoping the wind isn't too angry,” he said.

Along with the kites there will be ground displays and a build-your-own kite workshop.

Mr Crowley said any kite enthusiast were more than welcome to come along and fly their own kites at the festival too.

To find out more about the club visit its Facebook page or website: www.redcliffekiteclub.org.au.