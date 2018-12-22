COLUMN: Christmas a time of joy

CHRISTMAS when I was a kid meant going to my grandparents' house to celebrate with the family.

I am not talking about going to see nanna and poppy with mum, dad, and my brothers and sisters to have Christmas dinner.

This was a grand event that included great aunts and uncles, cousins, neighbours and everyone else who would be welcomed at the Gerrard house (anyone really).

It's been a long time since the last celebration at nanna and poppy's, and while details of my childhood fade with time, I remember exactly what made those nights memorable.

It was not displaying my new toys that were dropped off that morning, nor was it finding the present under nanna's tree.

What made those nights so amazing was the time spent with those people.

The food was awesome - if you have tasted my nanna's caramel tart you would know what I am talking about - but it really was about the people.

I can remember nanna in the kitchen organising the feast with military precision, and I still see poppy making sure we had way too much soft drink in our cups.

Then there was the annual-second-cousin standoff; where those random intruders roughly our age tried to muscle in on our turf.

Apparently they were related, but I was not so sure at the time.

My uncles and aunties were there too, and when the weather was right my cousins and I would play in the pool until were dragged out of the water.

We would then make the trip home with full bellies, with another toy to play with, and a well-deserved rest on Boxing Day the next thing to look forward to.

Thinking back now I wonder how it was all done so seamlessly, but I do not wonder why.

I think each year nanna, and all her helpers, worked tirelessly for weeks to prepare for Christmas Day just to bring the family together.

And I am glad they did.

Because while the presents I had as kid are long gone, the memories I have of those times are still here and as strong as ever.

I hope in a few days' time you get to enjoy time with your family and friends, and you too can create something wonderful to remember long in to the future.

Merry Christmas and a happy new year to all this festive season.