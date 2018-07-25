Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to. HILDER DARREN
Motoring

COLUMN: Amazing how many fail to do car sale paperwork

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
25th Jul 2018 7:36 AM

ONE of the more careless things we hear about when talking to our members is the substantial number of Queenslanders who are selling their cars without doing the necessary paperwork.

While paperwork might not seem important at the time, when the new owner starts accumulating speeding, toll road and red-light fines in the former owner's name, the situation suddenly becomes a bit sticky.

With limited or no details of the person they've sold the car to, it leaves the distressed seller very little, if anything, to go by. And as the authorities view this as a civil matter between private parties, and there's the absence of the required safety certificate, there's often not a quick resolution to the problem.

Every new fine or infringement notice the seller receives means they're stuck repeatedly having to prove they no longer own or are in possession of the car. The substantial fine they'll also receive for not complying with the regulations only adds to the nightmare.

Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.

So do that paperwork - it'll save you a lot of heartache.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice private sale racq used cars
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    premium_icon Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    Crime A COURT has heard how a one, three and five-year-old each tested positive for meth after a man cooked illegal drugs in his home.

    From couch to work: Battling Bundy teen turns life around

    premium_icon From couch to work: Battling Bundy teen turns life around

    Community Savannah Kittle has worked hard to be where she is today.

    Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    premium_icon Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    Business Fruit and veg growers happy with change

    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Community Displaced Europeans began wave of migration to region

    Local Partners