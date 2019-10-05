Colourists cut above the rest

REGIONAL RECOGNITION: Colourists Karen Philips and Niki Newport from The Cutting Edge Hair and Beauty make top 12 for national competition.

BUNDABERG colourists Karen Philips and Niki Newport from The Cutting Edge Hair and Beauty, were recently announced as two of 12 top finalists in the nationwide competition, Pure Colour.

The passionate professionals and the huge accomplishment demonstrates what talent lies in the Bundy region.

“We have amazing, talented, incredible people right in our backyard and in all professions,” Ms Philips said.

“I taught at TAFE for 18 years and there are so many amazing hairdressers in this town.”

Ms Philips said she hoped this achievement would encourage younger hairdressers to show the world what they’re made of too.

“Competitions really boost your confidence and allows you to be creative and think outside the box,” Ms Philips said.

“We had to create a new and different colour by combining colours together and it is challenging because there’s nearly 100 colours on the chart already.”

Ms Philips was inspired by the coastal environment of Bundaberg.

“My colour was on a male model and his hair was originally curly and shoulder length, so I gave him a nice fade and tried to make a manly, clean and pure look with an ocean-sky, blue-grey blonde colour.”

Ms Newport said she blended her favourite colours, pink and purple and just let her creative side take over.

To view their submissions and transformations, visit https://bit.ly/2ocLtXX.