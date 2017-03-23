Colourful orchids on display

PRETTY PETALS: One of the many beautiful orchids.

THE day was bloomin' beautiful when the Childers and Isis District Orchid Society held their Autumn Charity Show.

Flower lovers were recently treated to a spectacle of colour with myriad orchids and plants on display at the Isis Culture Centre in Childers.

Publicity officer Fay Partridge said about 180 people attended the event and highlights included an orchid potting demonstration and orchid judging.

She said the day was perfect for those who loved the beauty of orchids.

"The array of colours are just beautiful and some of them even have a perfume," she said.

"To have an orchid that is of a cross variety is also very interesting- especially when the flower emerges."