Colourful idea continues to bring joy

Phil Oakley has continued to add different aspects to the fence since he first started.

SHOWING a colourful personality right to the tips of his hair, it is only natural that this same brightness was also added to the house of North Bundaberg's Phil Oakley.

You definitely cannot miss the home of Phil and his wife Marlies on Gavegan St as their front fence is shaped in pencils of every colour of the Faber Castell rainbow. The idea began when, as owners of Art Plus, Phil and Marlies visited Germany's Faber Castell factory.

Hidden away in the old castle grounds was a little gate of pencils and in the back of their minds they thought, well maybe one day they could do a pencil fence.

The duo was visiting Germany when the floods hit Bundaberg and its effects were one of the reasons the pencil fence was actioned.

Mr Oakley started construction in October 2015, painting the fence in 36 of Faber Castell's colours, and even added some lead pencils on the gate.

"The colours are all written on the fence and are based on the tin of pencils that you can buy in the shops,” he said.

"I went down to Coopers Hardware with my pencil tin and asked if they could match the colours as closely as possible.”

Since then the fence has continued to attract attention, with people regularly stopping and taking photographs.

It has also been well finished off with Phil adding a pencil tin painting to the gate and a friend providing a letterbox in the shape of a sharpener which is a striking touch.

"The beauty of our fence is that it is a positive thing for the area and it makes people smile and that is what we were hoping to achieve.

"We have lived in North Bundaberg for nearly eight years and there is so much that we enjoy about the suburb.

"We are well located just over the bridge from the centre of Bundaberg and have a wealth of dining and shopping options.

"I love the fact that businesses such as Oodies Cafe continue to add a little creative brightness to this side of town as well with colourful murals on the side of the business.

"We love North Bundaberg and never want to leave.”

This positive sentiment for North Bundaberg was echoed by Galaxy Real Estate principal Cheryle Rayson who said investors get a good return on properties on this side of town as they were able to purchase well.

"There is still residual fear of buyers purchasing in the 'flood zone', whether they were flooded or not, the stigma of Bundaberg North and the floods is still hanging around,” she said.

"Having said this, this had kept prices down and consequently provides an opportunity to buy in at a discounted price.”

The strong community feel of North Bundaberg is aptly displayed through significant ventures as the Gavin Street Community Garden.

The amazing peace and tranquillity that gardens can bring to a person no matter what their age is never better showcased than through the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Gardens sprawl over 27 hectares of land and feature a variety of more than 10,000 trees and shrubs with the magnificent centrepiece are the lakes.

A children's playground, beautiful boardwalks and Japanese and Chinese-themed Gardens help to make this a special place for visitors and local residents alike.

Within this area is the opportunity to also experience some of Bundaberg's special history with a visit to the Hinkler Hall of Aviation, which celebrates the life and achievements of famous solo aviator Bert Hinkler.

There is plenty more history to be enjoyed in this area from the sugar history museum Fairymead House to the Bundaberg History Museum with displays of the early 1800s and 1900s.

It can all be finished off with a comforting ride on the train hauled by the authentic cane locos once used in the sugar industry.