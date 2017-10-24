Colour to light up sky at Lighthouse Festival

DAYLIGHT fireworks will light up the sky at this weekend's Lighthouse Festival.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the fireworks would be a first for the region and would fill the sky with bursts of amazing colour.

"The daytime fireworks are the first of its kind in regional Queensland,” he said.

"I encourage everyone to come down and have a look because it is truly something unique.”

Tony Carnabuci from Vulcan Fireworks is putting on the show and said people could expect "something totally different”.

"It is a lot of colour effects with smoke,” he said.

"Instead of the glowing effects that you see in the night time fireworks, the daylight fireworks are made up of different chemicals that burst into the sky.”

Cr Dempsey said the Burnett Heads Lighthouse would be a beacon attracting residents to the award winning festival this Saturday.

"Now in its eighth year, the Lighthouse Festival is a wonderful mix of music, art, photography, stalls and entertainment to engage the whole family,” Mr Dempsey said.

"The event, which is financially supported by Council, will this year feature an unusual phenomenon in a day time fireworks display

This will be around 3pm and I am assured it is certainly a first for the region and probably a first for regional Queensland.

"The committee has put together a program that provides a great opportunity for local musicians and artists to showcase their talent. For many, it is the first opportunity to display their skills to an audience.”

"The music program which will feature numerous local entertainers is headlined by legendary Australian guitarist Phil Emmanuel.”

The Mayor said the Lighthouse Festival won the Australia Day Community Event of the Year award for 2016 and he was confident the standard set last year will be surpassed.

The festival, at Jack Norgate Oval at Burnett Heads, will run from noon-8pm.

Admission is $2.

A free bus service will depart on the hour from 2.30pm until 4.30pm at the Riverside Parklands and return at 6pm, 9.30pm and 11pm.