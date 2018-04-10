Menu
COLOUR FUN: Shalom College students get ready for a colour run.
Whats On

Colour fun run event is up in air

10th Apr 2018 4:31 PM

THE Gin Gin Colour Me Happy Fun Run has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

The event, scheduled to be held on April 14, was planned as part of Bundaberg Regional Council's Youth Month celebrations.

People who bought tickets will be contacted and offered a full refund.

Meanwhile, a decision will be made on Friday on whether to cancel the Moore Park Beach Neon Run, which also has low numbers booked.

The council is encouraging residents to support the events in Childers and Moore Park Beach by clicking here and following the links to book or calling 1300 883 699.

The Childers event will be going ahead at the showgrounds from 3.45pm on April 11.

Entrants are encouraged to dress in plain clothes ready for colour and bring water and sun protection.

The fun run will be followed by a live DJ performance, activities and a fundraiser barbecue hosted by the Isis District State High School P&C from 5.30-6.30pm.

The Moore Park Beach event is on from 5.30pm on April 20, with neon paint and lanterns to light up the shoreline.

Entrants are encouraged to dress brightly and colourful and bring water.

Following the run, attendees can enjoy a live DJ performance, browse stalls and take part in activities on offer.

Moore Park Beach Surf Club will also hold a fundraiser barbecue.

