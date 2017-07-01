Colonics will help to rid you of toxins

TODAY we have more problems with the intestinal tract causing degenerative diseases than ever before.

This is where Bottoms Up Colonic Clinic Bundaberg comes in, highlighting the benefits of colonic hydrotherapy - a natural, safe and tested method of cleansing the body of toxins because an effective digestive system is essential to good health.

Owner and fully-qualified and registered colonic hydro therapist Janita Blinco said it takes about 12-18 hours for food to travel through our digestive system, yet we assume that what we eat automatically becomes waste and is expelled from our bodies each day.

"However, most people have a build-up of waste in the large intestine, so what we think we are expelling is what we ate yesterday can sometimes be what we ate a week, month or year ago,” she said.

"Having a clean bowel or colon takes a lot of care, consideration, information, hydration and collaboration.

"We are learning more and more about the importance of maintaining good gut bacteria.

"The gut has approximately two kilos of gut bacteria - it's everyone's job to ensure there's more good gut bacteria than bad.

"Everyday stress kills off good gut bacteria, as does acid foods and drinks such as meat, dairy, sugar, alcohol, soft drinks, junk foods, mouth wash, toothpaste etc.

"It's advised to be taking in probiotics such as fermented vegetables - we stock Cultured Cuisine fermented veg range, which has excellent strains of lactobacillus - which builds our immune system, helps us to fight off flus, colds and disease.

"Also kefir is a great addition to everyone's diet.”

Colonic hydrotherapy or colonic cleansing gently flushes your colon of toxins and accumulated waste while keeping your body hydrated and stable.

Getting a flush can dramatically improve your health and mood and Janita believes you can start feeling better from your first treatment.

"You can enjoy sustained weight loss and feel energised and full of life,” she said.

"People constantly say they are sleeping better and feel well rested after a course of colonics.

"You can think more clearly with lowered stress levels, look better overall with a natural healthy glow plus ease body aches and pains.

"Most importantly, support the management of chronic illnesses.”

At Bottoms Up Colonics they appreciate that every body is different and unique and that is why they take the time to get to know you and help you understand what your body is trying to tell you.

Their friendly therapists will talk you through your symptoms, find out about your lifestyle and explain how colonic hydrotherapy can help you get your health back on track.

Bottoms Up Colonic Clinic Bundaberg is a part of a larger family of clinics including Bottoms Up Colonic clinics in Mackay, Mackay Northern Beaches, West End Brisbane, Lismore and Southern Vales.

The aim of opening Bottoms Up Colonic Clinic in Bundaberg is to spread the word about digestive health and the benefits of colonic hydrotherapy as well as to educate people about the impact our digestive system can have on our physical and emotional health.

Janita is a dedicated professional and is keen to ensure the awareness about the links between a clean colon and keeping the mind and body disease-free.

Janita has completed Rojas Colon Hydrotherapy Training with Bottoms Up Clinic RTO Sue Wilson.

