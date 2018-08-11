Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Reid has played just six AFL games this season.
Ben Reid has played just six AFL games this season.
AFL

Pies’ injury curse claims another as Reid goes down

by Kate Salemme
11th Aug 2018 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COLLINGWOOD's injury crisis has deepened with swingman Ben Reid suffering a calf injury in the VFL.

Playing his first game since Round 10, Reid suffered the injury in the third quarter of Collingwood's clash against Port Melbourne.

He left the field and did not return.

"I think he felt his calf a little bit as he went for a contest," Collingwood VFL coach Jared Rivers told Channel 7.

"It's really unlucky for Ben. He's been super. He's worked so hard to get himself into a position to play footy and today he probably just hurt himself a little bit.

"We'll assess it during the week and see where he's at. It's really disappointing for him."

Reid was playing in defence - after being used as a forward this year - as coach Nathan Buckley searches for options to play in a depleted backline.

Collingwood has already lost Lynden Dunn (knee), Darcy Moore (hamstring), Tyson Goldsack (knee/back), Matt Scharenberg (knee) and Jeremy Howe (corkie) from its defence.

Reid, 29, was returning from a calf injury and surgery on both knees.

He also suffered an achilles injury in Round 6 and missed three weeks.

He has played just six matches this season.

This latest setback puts his season in extreme doubt with just two home-and-away matches remaining before finals.

Collingwood is also without Adam Treloar (hamstrings), Jamie Elliott (hamstring), Daniel Wells (foot), Tim Broomhead (broken leg), Flynn Appleby (hamstring) and Kayle Kirby (medical condition).

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >

Related Items

afl afl2018 ben reid collingwood

Top Stories

    Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    premium_icon Best and Less Bundaberg store to close

    Business LESS is best according to Best and Less, with the clothing chain to pool its resources and focus its attention, by closing one of its Bundaberg stores.

    Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    premium_icon Dream home: $1.55m Bargara property up for sale

    Property Bargara holds the best of the beach and the country.

    MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    premium_icon MP's bid for Regional City Deal ramps up in parliament

    Politics Race for more jobs, training and infrastructure in Hinkler is on.

    Local Partners