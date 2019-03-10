Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.
Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.
AFL

Magpie suffers another soft tissue injury

by Kate Salemme
10th Mar 2019 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Collingwood swingman Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.

Reid, 29, injured his quad during the Magpies' VFL practice match at the Holden Centre on Sunday.

Collingwood confirmed Reid would take no further part in the game.

"Ben Reid will sit out the remainder of the game with a quad complaint," the club tweeted.

The setback is yet another blow for the injury-plagued 2010 premiership player, who has not played more than 17 games in a season since 2013.

He was restricted to just six matches last year after achilles and calf injuries.

Reid featured in Collingwood's opening JLT Series win over Fremantle last Monday but was not selected for Monday night's final hitout against Carlton in Morwell.

The 196cm defender-turned-forward was used as a back-up ruckman to star Brodie Grundy against the Dockers.

Reid signed a one-year deal with Collingwood last year.

He has played just 142 games in an injury-plagued career spanning 12 seasons.

More Stories

Show More
afl ben reid collingwood vfl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ROLLING UPDATES: Multiple fires burn north of Woodgate

    ROLLING UPDATES: Multiple fires burn north of Woodgate

    Breaking UPDATE: MULTIPLE fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at at Burrum Coast National Park

    Car rollover at East Bundy

    Car rollover at East Bundy

    News Paramedics are on the scene

    PART 1: The gun-toting Bundy bicycle bandits that shook Qld

    premium_icon PART 1: The gun-toting Bundy bicycle bandits that shook Qld

    Offbeat Perhaps a little lost to history, this story is a fascinating one

    Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    premium_icon Road ragers to face time in the slammer

    Crime Road-ragers menacing drivers will spend up to five years in jail