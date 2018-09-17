We don’t fear Tigers: Hoskin-Elliott

COLLINGWOOD forward Will Hoskin-Elliott is confident the Magpies can upset flag favourites Richmond in Friday night's preliminary final, saying they don't fear any opposition when playing their best footy.

Fresh from playing a key role in ending the season of his old side, Greater Western Sydney, Hoskin-Elliott said the belief amongst the Magpies' playing group was building and would hold them in good stead against the Tigers.

"It's the best feeling; it's unreal," Hoskin-Elliott said after the 10-point win.

"The connection and the belief that the boys have this year is unbelievable. Everyone is into the program and the game plan, and just giving themselves 100 per cent of the effort all the time. It is what we believe in.

"The whole team thinks that if we are on next week, we can get it done."

He spent the first 15 minutes after the final siren with his four-month-old son Flynn, saying family was such an important thing to him.

The 25-year-old, in his second season with the Pies after five seasons with the Giants, set himself for a big semi-final after a goal-less month of football.

He finished with two goals (including one in the last term), 10 marks and 19 disposals.

"I was pretty happy, I have been a bit quiet in the last couple of weeks, so to find the footy was really good," he said.

Asked about his strength overhead, he said: "Bucks has just said if I think I can get to it (the ball), then go for it."

His two majors have taken his season tally to a career-high 41 goals - equal most for the Magpies along with

Will Hoskin-Elliott kicked two goals for the Magpies on Saturday night. Picture: AAP Images

Jordan De Goey - in what has been a very different forward set-up to what he had imagined during the preseason.

"At the start of the year I was thinking it would be (Alex) Fasolo and (Jamie) Elliott as our (main) goalkickers," he said. "To come in this year and to have Jordy, and myself, and Brody Mihocek, who has come from nowhere, and Josh Thomas and Jaidyn Stephenson has been unbelievable."

Hoskin-Elliott grew up a passionate Magpies' supporter, thanks to his mum, but only found out a few years ago that his great-great grandfather Charlie Norris played in three VFL premierships - one with Collingwood in 1910, and two with Fitzroy in 1913 and 1916.

"I only found out about that in my last year at the Giants," Hoskin-Elliott said. "It's pretty crazy that his name is on the locker down at the club."

