Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
Jordan De Goey went down at training.
AFL

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey suffers injury scare

15th Feb 2019 10:23 AM

STAR Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey has been helped from the field after hurting his leg at AFL pre-season training.

De Goey was seen holding his left leg after a marking contest and trainers had to help him leave the ground at the Holden Centre.

He limped around the boundary line as he struggled to put weight on his leg.

He will have scans today to determine the extend of the injury.

The scare came after the 22-year-old missed a couple of games late in last year's home-and-away fixture with bone stress in his lower leg. His training program had been modified over summer as he dealt with foot issues.

The goalsneak had his best season last year, kicking 48 goals in 21 games and playing a pivotal role as the Magpies reached the grand final.

More Stories

Show More
afl collingwood magpies jordan de goey
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    premium_icon Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

    Weather SEVERE thunderstorm warnings went out for north of Bundaberg yesterday and by the look of the carnage the weather bureau was right.

    • 15th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
    Man accused of shooting camping mate 3 times in leg

    premium_icon Man accused of shooting camping mate 3 times in leg

    Crime Police say a man was shot three times at Coonarr beach on Feb 8

    Terrifying road rage experience has woman living in fear

    premium_icon Terrifying road rage experience has woman living in fear

    News Woman terrified after biker boots door of her car